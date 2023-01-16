L-G nod to holding Delhi mayor election on January 24

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Sexana on Monday gave his nod to convene the next meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on January 24. The mayor, deputy mayor and six members to the standing committee will be administered the oath to office on the day, said an official from the L-G House.

The meeting will convene at 11 am at Aruna Asaf Ali Sabhagar, 4th floor, A-Block, Dr. S.P. Mukherjee Civic Centre.

Initially, the MCD had proposed January 30 to be the date for conducting the mayoral polls.

The polls for the mayoral post are being conducted through a secret ballot. Seven BJP MPs, three Rajya Sabha MPs of the AAP and 14 MLAs nominated by the Delhi Assembly speaker will also take part in the elections to the mayor and deputy mayor post.

The development comes days after the meeting of the newly elected MCD House, which was adjourned without electing the mayor, deputy members after scuffle broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors.

The ruckus broke out over the administering of oath to the 10 aldermen, who are the unelected members of the House, nominated by the LG.

The AAP had alleged that saffron party had made the alderman take oath first to get them voting rights for the election to Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Responding to the allegations, BJP alleged that AAP had come prepared to disrupt the House and further alleged that AAP councillors assaulted BJP councillors.

In the 250-member House, the December 7 election results gave a clear majority to the AAP, ousting the BJP, which has remained in power for 15 years. The AAP had won 134 wards, while BJP won 104 wards.