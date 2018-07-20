‘Kya hua tera wada’: Congress jabs Modi big-time in video showing him with Bollywood actress – must watch

The 1.08 minutes long video shows PM Narendra Modi with a Bollywood actress in its thumbnail.

Congress on Monday released a video slamming PM Narendra Modi for the promises he made before coming to power in 2014. The party released a spoof video on Twitter and highlighted a number of big promises made by the BJP. The video started with a visual of PM Narendra Modi promising Rs 15- Rs 20 Lakh if the black money comes back to the country. In the next shot, BJP chief Amit Shah denied fulfilling the promise, saying it ‘doesn’t happen practically’.

The 1.08 minutes long video shows PM Narendra Modi with a Bollywood actress in its thumbnail. It later highlights media reports which slam Modi corruption curber demonetisation as a failed programme. It shows the visuals telling the plight of youth and farmers of the country.

The Congress termed Modi as liar-in-chief. “Watch our Friday matinee special #KyaHuaTeraVaada featuring the Liar-in-Chief @narendramodi (sic)” the tweet read.