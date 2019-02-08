Kushinagar, Saharanpur deaths: Yogi Adityanath orders 15-day crackdown after spurious liquor kills 26

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 2:48 PM

Chief minister directed the DGP of the state to fix responsibility of police officers of the affected districts.

The chief minister has ordered departmental action against district excise officers of Kushinagar and Saharanpur from where deaths have been reported. (File)

Taking strong note of some recent hooch deaths in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday ordered a 15-day joint drive by excise and police officials against those involved in the spurious liquor trade.

The chief minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of those who died after consuming spurious liquor and help of Rs 50,000 each for those undergoing treatment in hospitals, an official release issued here said.

The chief minister has ordered departmental action against district excise officers of Kushinagar and Saharanpur from where deaths have been reported, the release said.

Directing the officials concerned to ensure proper medical treatment of those taken ill after consuming hooch, the chief minister directed the DGP of the state to fix responsibility of police officers of the affected districts, it said.

As many as six people died after consuming spurious liquor in Kushinagar, where authorities have suspended excise inspector, two head constables and two constables of the department. Besides, four cops, including SHO Tarya Sujan police station, have been sent to the police line.

There were also reports of some people dying after consuming spurious liquor in Saharanpur district, the release added.

