Kushinagar accident: 13 school children killed after vehicle collides with train at unmanned crossing, CM Adityanath announces ex-gratia

Kushinagar accident: The vehicle was carrying at least 20 school children

Kushinagar accident: In an unfortunate incident, 13 school students were killed and 8 others injured after the vehicle they were travelling collided with a passenger train at an unmanned crossing in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. The incident took place this morning. The vehicle was carrying at least 20 school children, according to TV reports. It has been learnt that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deepest condolences on this very unfortunate incident.

He has declared an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs. CM Adityanath has directed District Administration to provide all help and medical aid. He also ordered a probe into cause of accident.