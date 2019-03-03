Kupwara encounter: 2 militants, 5 security personnel, a civilian dead after 56-hour gunfight

By: | Published: March 3, 2019 9:46 PM

One of the militants killed in the encounter has been identified as a foreigner from Pakistan, while the identity of the other is being ascertained, the spokesman said

kupwara encounter, news, jammu kashmirKupwara encounter: 2 militants, 5 security personnel, a civilian dead after 56-hour gunfight

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants, five security forces’ personnel, including a CRPF officer, and a civilian were killed during a 56-hour encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said Sunday. The operation at Kupwara’s Babagund area took time as the topography of the area posed “considerable difficulties” to security forces, a police spokesman said here. Two militants were killed by the security forces in the encounter which began on Friday morning, he said.

The spokesman said the bodies of both the militants were recovered from the site of the encounter.They were affiliated to the LeT, he said. One of the militants killed in the encounter has been identified as a foreigner from Pakistan, while the identity of the other is being ascertained, the spokesman said. He said a CRPF jawan, Sham Narayan Singh Yadav, who was injured in the exchange of fire on Friday, succumbed to injuries on Sunday, taking the number of security forces’ fatalities to five.

Two CRPF personnel – Inspector Pintu and Constable Vinod – and two policemen – Selection Grade constables Naseer Ahmad and Ghulam Mustafa Barah – were killed in the gunfight on Friday, the spokesman said. He said one civilian, Waseem Ahmad Mir, also suffered bullet injury “in the nearby area” and succumbed at a hospital on Friday.

The encounter began on early Friday morning when security forces launched a search operation in the Babagund area of Kupwara, in north Kashmir, following information about presence of militants there. The spokesman said the topography of the area posed “considerable difficulties” to the security forces.

“The area where the terrorists were hiding was very congested and civilians in the adjoining houses had to be evacuated to safer places away from the site of encounter,” he said. He said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Police have registered a case and the incriminating materials retrieved from the site of encounter have been taken in the case records for further investigation and to probe the militants complicity in other terror cases, the spokesman said. He appealed the people not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area could prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials. “People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosives materials if any,” the spokesman said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kupwara encounter: 2 militants, 5 security personnel, a civilian dead after 56-hour gunfight
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition