Kupwara ceasefire violation: Two jawans martyred in Pakistan firing

Kupwara ceasefire violation: Two Army jawans were today martyred when Pakistan army opened fire on an Army patrol in North Kashmir’s Kupwara, according to an India Today TV report. Earlier this month too Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing indiscriminately at Indian Army forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday evening. A jawan was also killed on June 16 according to PTI, in Pakistan firing on forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. On June 26, the occasion of Eid-ul Fitr, the Pakistani army fired small arms and automatic weapons and lobbed mortars along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri, according to Times of India.

The attack today took place a few hours after security forces killed three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Budgam district. Media reports say Pakistan fired unprovoked at the Indian side. According to TOI, last month nearly 23 incidents of ceasefire violation, one BAT attack and two infiltration bids were conducted by Pakistan which killed four people, including three jawans, and injured 12 others.

On 22 June, Pakistani special forces sneaked 600 metres across the LoC into the Poonch Sector and killed two Indian jawans while losing one Border Action Team (BAT) member in retaliatory action, according to PTI. Under heavy cover firing from across the LoC Pakistani special forces attacked at around 2 pm on an Army patrol in the Gulpur belt of Poonch. The attack killed two Indian soldiers—34-year-old Naik Jadhav Sandip of Aurangabad and 24-year-old Sepoy Mane Savan Balku of Kolhapur—were martyred, as per PTI report