Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten disruption

The Studio Xo bar in Sector 29 of Haryana’s Gurugram has cancelled a show where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was scheduled to perform next Saturday and Sunday, The Indian Express reported, adding that the management of the bar arrived at the decision after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal threatened to disrupt the show and protest if the show was allowed to go on.

As per the report, a delegation of members from the VHP Gurgaon and Bajrang Dal submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner, requesting that the show be cancelled. In the memorandum, the delegation urged the administration not to allow Kamra’s show to carry on since he “mocks and makes fun of Hindu deities in his show”, which could lead to tensions.

“One artist by the name of Kunal Kamra is organising a show at Studio Xo Bar in sector 29 Gurgaon on September 17. This individual mocks Hindu deities in his show. An FIR has also been filed against him earlier in this regard. This show can lead to tension in Gurgaon,” the memorandum read.



“It is requested that the show be cancelled with immediate effect, otherwise Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers will protest against it,” it added.



Bajrang Dal’s district coordinator Praveen Saini alias Praveen Hindustani told The Indian Express that some of the members of the two outfits met the management of the bar and asked them to cancel the show. “This comedian has repeatedly insulted Hindu gods and goddesses in his shows and videos. We showed the organisers the videos of his acts on YouTube. Such artistes, who attack Hindu faith, will not be allowed to perform in Gurgaon and any such insults will not be tolerated,” he told IE.

The management of the bar also confirmed that it has decided to cancel the show. Kunal Kamra, however, said the organisers were yet to reach out to him regarding the cancellation.