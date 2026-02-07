Comedian Kunal Kamra is once again at the centre of a political controversy after being summoned by the Maharashtra Legislative Council’s Privileges Committee over a stand-up that targeted Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The dispute, which began with Kamra’s performance last year, has continued to stir debate over freedom of expression and political satire.

What is the row about?

The current row traces back to a show Kamra performed at the Unicontinental Hotel in Mumbai’s Khar, where he used a parody of a song from the Bollywood film ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ to describe the 2022 break-up of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the subsequent rise of the Shinde-BJP government.

Although Kamra did not mention Shinde by name, the context and lyrics implied a “traitor” reference, which quickly went viral and provoked a strong reaction from Shinde’s supporters.

Following the performance, a group of workers aligned with the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena reportedly ransacked the hotel venue in protest, and multiple FIRs were filed against Kamra.

What is the latest development?

Earlier this week, the Privileges Committee, which looks into breaches of the dignity or authority of the legislature, issued notices to Kamra and Sushma Andhare, a leader from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction of Shiv Sena, asking them to explain their remarks. The notices stem from a breach of privilege motion moved by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, who accused the duo of using “derogatory language” towards Shinde that insulted both the leader and the legislative body, The Times of India reported.

Kamra, who now resides in Puducherry, has denied reports that he sought an adjournment of the scheduled hearing on February 5.

In a post on X, he said he had agreed to attend the session with his lawyer, but received a call on the evening before confirming that the hearing was postponed, a decision he insists was made by the committee, not at his request.

As has been widely reported, the Maharashtra Legislature has instituted breach of privilege proceedings against me. In this regard, I note that the media has published reports that I had sought an adjournment from the Privileges Committee of the Maharashtra Legislative Council,… — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 6, 2026

Media reports suggest the next hearing date could be February 17. Kamra has also criticised the handling of the proceedings, saying that details meant to be confidential have leaked and that committee officials have been speaking to the press about internal developments.