Kumbh Mela: Unique ‘Toilet Cafeteria’ becomes centre of attraction at Prayagraj. Watch video

By: | Updated: January 19, 2019 1:09 PM

The cafe, with commode-style chairs, is subtly pressing the importance of sanitation and hygiene.

toilet cafeteria kumbh, toilet cafeteria kumbh mela, kumbh mela, kumbh mela 2019, kumbh ka mela, kumbh mela allahabad, kumbh mela 2019 date and place, kumbh snan dates, kumbh mela 2019 map, kumbh mela live, kumbh mela prayag raj, kumbh mela 2019 booking, kumbh mela drawing, kumbh mela news, kumbh mela live, kumbh mela video, kumbh mela 2019 images, kumbh mela 2019 logo, kumbh mela 2019 bathing dates, bathing days kumbh 2019, bathing dates of kumbh, bathing dates of kumbh mela 2019, bathing days kumbh, bathing days of kumbh mela, There are many new things to be seen in the Kumbh and one such idea that has attracted the attention is ‘Toilet Cafeteria’. (ANI)

As the city of Prayagraj is witnessing one of the largest human gatherings on the auspicious occasion of the Kumbh Mela, several arrangements have been made by the Uttar Pradesh government for the smooth conduct of the grand fair in the historic city located on ‘Sangam’ – a confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. There are many new things to be seen in the Kumbh and one such idea that has attracted the attention is ‘Toilet Cafeteria’. The cafe, with commode-style chairs, is subtly pressing the importance of sanitation and hygiene.

A unique ‘toilet cafeteria’ has been installed in Kumbh Mela. This cafeteria is drawing the attention of many by its unlikeness. According to news agency ANI, inside the cafeteria, messages like “Trip to toilet will save trip to doctor”, “Don’t forget to wash hands after a toilet visit” underscore the health lessons further. Keeping in mind the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi the UP government is celebrating the year of cleanliness along with the event of Kumbh Mela.

Watch video:

Toilet Cafeteria is installed at Parmarth Niketan Arial Ghat at the venue.

According to a report by The Indian Express, 1.2 lakh toilets have been placed in Kumbh district. Spread over 3,200 hectares, the Mela has been divided into nine zones, 16 districts, and has 40 police stations to maintain law and order of the site. The government has also deployed 1500 Swachhagrahis to join the Mela.

Kumbh Mela began on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti from January 15, 2019, when Kumbh Mela 2019 began and it will continue until March 4, 2019. The Yogi government has allotted a total of Rs 4,300 crores for the necessary infrastructure of the Mela. More than 10 crore pilgrims are expected to take a dip during the 55-day long Mela.

