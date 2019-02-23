Kumbh Mela: PM Modi interacts with delegates from 181 countries, says Kumbh is centre for culture and spirituality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday. According to reports, Modi will also take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Addressing the delegates from 181 countries who attended the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Friday, the PM expressed hope that India will become a greater tourist destination as the world is looking for peace. He said that the Kumbh is the centre for culture and spirituality and the arrangements at the Mela have become the centre of attraction.

He also thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for giving ‘international recognition’ to Kumbh Mela.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Swaraj mentioned about a meeting with PM Modi where he asked her to take up an initiative to introduce Kumbh to the world.

Applauding the initiative envisioned by PM Modi, Swaraj said, “Kumbh has taken place before also, in Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nasik. Foreign journalists used to visit to cover it, but we never got to know about it. You, for the first time, envisioned a formal planning to invite one official from each foreign country. And ICCR made it possible. Today 188 people are present here.”

The initiative was taken by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) to invite one foreign representative from each country of the world to witness the world’s largest gathering of humanity.

As many as 220 delegates from 185 countries across the world gathered in Prayagraj on Friday to take part in the ongoing Kumbh Mela. They were greeted by a cultural troupe at the Bamrauli airport in Prayagraj.

A special screening of the documentary “Kumbh: Eternal Journey of Civilisation” made by Harshit Jain was also screened to the visitors.

MoS for External Affairs VK Singh who was accompanying the group, said that idea behind the visit was to make them see that Kumbh is not just confluence of rivers but also of different religions and faiths. According to him, so far 22 crore people from across the country and the world have visited Prayagraj.