Kumbh Mela: Part of under-construction building for heliport near Kumbh Mela ground in Prayagraj collapses

Kumbh Mela 2019: A portion of an under-construction building near the Kumbh Mela ground in Prayagraj collapsed late on Wednesday night, news ANI reported. The building was being constructed for a heliport designed here to facilitate landing and takeoff of helicopters.

No casualties have been reported so far from the site. However, at least two labourers were trapped in a heap of mud and rock after the tragedy. They were later rescued by the officials within an hour who were pressed into service by the local administration.

Prayagraj: A portion of the building for heliport which was being built as a part of the arrangements for Kumbh Mela, collapsed last night, trapping two labourers under it; they were later rescued. pic.twitter.com/RAJ34ynlx5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2019



The Allahabad Kumbh Mela is set to begin in Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, from January 15. According to an estimate, around 15 crore people are expected to visit the city between January 15 and March 4. The city had hosted over 12 crore pilgrims in 2013 Kumbh Mela. making arrangements to host a sea of people is a tough job.

This time, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has earmarked Rs 2,800 crore for developing infrastructure for the Kumbh Mela. The religious event is being organised in an area of 3,200 hectares, double the area of the last Kumbh.

According to UNESCO, the Kumbh Mela is the biggest peaceful congregation of pilgrims on Earth.