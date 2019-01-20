Kumbh Mela: Hi-tech huts equipped with modern gadgets set up for saints

By: | Published: January 20, 2019 5:32 PM

Thousands of devotees visit the city daily to take a holy dip in the Sangam -- the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Hi-tech huts equipped with modern gadgets set up for saints

Hi-tech huts have been built at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. These huts are equipped with modern gadgets like water heaters and other items. These huts are set up in Vedic Tent City for Hindu saints and seers.

The Kumbh Mela that commenced on January 15 entered the sixth day today. Thousands of devotees visit the city daily to take a holy dip in the Sangam — the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

The event will conclude on March 4. According to the state government’s estimate, around 15 crore people are likely to visit the city.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has made elaborate preparations for the visitors and expressed happiness at the successful handling of the first day.

On the first day of the Kumbh Mela, more than two crore pilgrims and saints took a dip at the Sangam. The 13 akharas that led the ‘Shahi Snan’ along with various saints stay put in the Kumbh city, enchanting the visitors with their varied looks and practises.

The chanting of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Har Har Gange” resonates in the air every now and then.

The next ‘Shahi Snan’ is scheduled to take place on January 21.

