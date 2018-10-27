Kumbh Mela: Government to open parts of Allahabad Fort; ranking diplomats, 6 lakh villages to be invited

The stage is all set for the Kumbh Mela in Prayagrag that will kick off on January 14. According to a report in The Times of India, a host of dignitaries will flock to Prayagraj to attend the event which is one of the largest human congregations on the Earth. It said that ranking diplomats from all diplomatic missions in the country have been invited to attend the Kumbh.

Besides, invitations will also be extended to 6 lakh-odd villages to send at least one resident for the Kumbh. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday informed that the government will open areas of Allahabad Fort this time to enable pilgrims to see the ‘Saraswati koop’.

According to legends, the Saraswati river has its source in ‘Saraswati koop’ inside the ramparts of the Allahabad Fort.

“The effort is to showcase the scale and the level of organisation involved in the festivals. We are expecting a large number pilgrims,” a TOI report quoted him as saying.

The Kumbh Mela will be held between January 14 and March 4. The government is planning it as a big show ahead of the general elections as it is bound to have political implications given that the gathering has religious importance among Hindus and lakhs of people visit the city to take a holy dip in the Sangam (confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati).

The government has planned a series of events around the Kumbh Mela. On December 9, Matri Shakti Kumbh will be celebrated. On December 23, the government will organise Kumbh of Youth in Lucknow and Paryavaran Kumbh in Varanasi. Also, the delegates who will travel to Varanasi to attend the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas on January 21-23, will be taken to Prayagraj on January 24-25 where they will visit the Kumbh Mela.

Meanwhile, Adityanath reiterated that the BJP will repeat its 2014 show in Uttar Pradesh during the upcoming general elections despite an alliance between Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party of Mayawati.

“The questions is – what is this alliance for? The choice is between a strong government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a helpless and compromised coalition,” he said.