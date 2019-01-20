Kumbh Mela: Fire breaks out at Sector 13 camp, no casualties reported

By: | Published: January 20, 2019 9:47 AM

Kumbh Mela: Fire breaks out at Sector 13 camp, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a camp in Sector 13 of the Kumbh Mela on Saturday evening, news agency ANI reported. No casualties were reported. However, one tent was damaged in the fire.

As soon as officials learned about the incident, firefighters were immediately pressed into job and they brought the blaze under control. Normalcy was restored at the site within an hour.

This is second incident fire at the Kumbh Mela in a week. A similar incident had taken place on January 15. At that time, several tents were gutted in fire which broke out at a camp in Digambar Akhara. Nobody was killed or injured in the incident.

Watch video:

Kumbh Mela, world’s largest religious gathering, kicked-off on January 15 with 2.2 crore people taking holy dip in the Sangam of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. The Mela will end on March 4. According to the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government’s estimate, around 15 crore people are expected to participate in the event.

The state government has allocated Rs 4,200 crore for the Kumbh Mela which is three times the budget of the festival in 2013.

