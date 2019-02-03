Kumbh Mela: Devotees throng Sangam in Prayagraj for special bath on Mauni Amavasya

Officials said 40 police stations and 58 police outposts have been set up for the royal bath, which is expected to see participation of thousands of people.

Devotees thronged to take a dip in the holy Sangam in Prayagraj on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Sunday. Complete silence or ‘maun vrat’ is observed on this day by devotees and ascetics.

This year the auspicious occasion falls during the time of Kumbh and is expected to see a footfall of over 3 crore people gathering to take a dip in the Sangam.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Prayagraj for the Mauni Amavasya bath. The mela area has been divided into 10 zones and 25 sectors, which will be overseen by an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) level officer.

Mauni Amavasya would be the third special bath since the start of the Kumbh fair on January 15. The first special bath took place on Makar Sankranti on the opening day, while the second was held on Paush Purnima on January 21.

According to home department, 43 fire stations, 15 sub-fire stations, 40 fire watchtowers and 96 control watchtowers have been set up in the mela area. The entire area is under surveillance of 440 CCTV cameras. For close coordination and prompt communication, an Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) and 12 wireless grids have been established, the official said.