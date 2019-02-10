Kumbh Mela adds another attraction in the form of 30-kg coconut palm seed

By: | Published: February 10, 2019 5:43 PM

The Kumbh Mela commenced on January 15 on Makar Sankranti and Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark its culmination.

Ministry of Environment, Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Kumbh Mela, Red Data, kumbh mela 2019, latest on kumbh melaThe ministry’s exhibition aims at creating awareness about forest resources in the country.

An exhibition by the Ministry of Environment, which among other things displays a double coconut palm seed weighing a whopping 30 kg, is attracting eyeballs at the Kumbh Mela, the largest congregation in the world. A Botanical Survey of India (BSI) scientist has claimed that the seed is the world’s largest. Dr Shiv Kumar of the BSI told PTI-Bhasha that the seed belonged to a tree planted at the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanic Garden near Kolkata in 1894. The tree had flowered after 112 years, Kumar said.

The tree, which is now grown only in two African islands, is on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s global Red Data list for species under threat. The double coconut palm tree has a lifespan of 1,000 years and takes a decade to flower. An orchid seed, measuring 799 microns, is also on display at the exhibition in the MoE pandal here.

The seed is so tiny that one cannot see it without using a microscope. The picture of a giant banyan tree, touted as the world’s largest, is also attracting visitors and devotees at the famed Mela. According to Dr Kumar, the tree does not have the main branch since 1925. The ministry’s exhibition aims at creating awareness about forest resources in the country. The Kumbh Mela commenced on January 15 on Makar Sankranti and Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark its culmination.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kumbh Mela adds another attraction in the form of 30-kg coconut palm seed
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition