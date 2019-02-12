Source: ANI

While many visit the Kumbh Mela to take the holy dip in the sacred waters of the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, many come just to witness the cultural celebration of Hinduism.

In early February, 82 foreign nationals included 79 Japanese citizens and, one each from the US, Ireland and Canada took a vow of celibacy.

And this year, the event saw a gathering of hundreds of people from across the world with tourists coming for its famed “shahi snaan”, food and music.

Kumbh Mela started this year on January 15 in Prayagraj (Allahabad) and will continue till March 4.

READ ALSO | ICC T-20I Rankings: Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana move up to second and sixth spot in ICC

But breaking barriers has been the theme this year. The new akhara of transgenders from Ujjain stole the spotlight at the Kumbh. And now the Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan, which is a socio-spiritual platform, has organised a youth rock music festival in a bid to attract young blood to the Kumbh Mela.

“Music can bind anyone and is not limited to any religion or any country and that is why we have organised this music festival,” said Sadhvi Pragya Bharati, member, Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan.