Kumbh Mela 2019: Yogi Adityanath, ministers take dip in Sangam

By: | Published: January 29, 2019 5:25 PM

The ministers had travelled from capital Lucknow for the cabinet meeting, held at the "integrated control and command centre" set up at the venue of the religious event where lakhs of people have congregated.

Kumbh Mela 2019, Yogi Adityanath, Sangam, Ganga Expressway, Allahabad, Uttar PradeshOfficials said almost all the ministers present at meeting took the holy dip. (Photo source: Twitter/@myyogiaditynath)

The cabinet approved the construction of a Ganga Expressway to better connect Allahabad to western Uttar Pradesh. The state government said it will be the longest expressway in the world.

The cabinet approved the construction of a Ganga Expressway to better connect Allahabad to western Uttar Pradesh. The state government said it will be the longest expressway in the world. Officials said almost all the ministers present at meeting took the holy dip.

