Kumbh Mela 2019: Yogi Adityanath government to shower flower petals on pilgrims on special bathing dates

Kumbh Mela 2019

Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the Kumbh Mela city in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, to take stock of the preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2019 that will kick-start on January 15. The CM announced that all arrangements will be in place to host over 15 crore devotees visit the city between January 15 and March 4.

He announced helicopters will be deployed on special bathing dates to shower petals on pilgrims coming here to take a holy dip in the water of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. The special bathing dates are- Makar Sankranti (January 14), Paush Purnima (January 21), Mauni Amavasya (February 4), Basant Panchami (February 10), Maghi Purnima (February 19) and Maha Shivratri (March 4).

Also, there will be no VIP protocol in the Kumbh Mela area on the important dates of bathing.

The CM informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already visited Prayagraj and President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to visit the Sangam around January 17. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is also likely to visit Prayagraj anytime in February.

He said that around 5,000 the Pravasi Indians who will attend Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi, will participate in the Kumbh Mela.

The Chief Minister said that invitations have been extended to all villages in the country. Besides, one person has been invited from each country to become part of the world’s largest religious gathering, They are expected to visit Prayagraj on February 22.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh wants Kumbh Mela to be a big success. The Uttar Pradesh ministers are visiting across the country for the event’s publicity and inviting people to visit Prayagraj. The government is not only endorsing the event but has also formed the Prayagraj Mela Authority for Kumbh Mela’s smooth functioning. Besides, a new logo and song have been designed for the event.