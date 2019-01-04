Kumbh Mela 2019: Woman minister from Modi Cabinet to be anointed Mahamandaleshwar

By: | Published: January 4, 2019 3:57 PM

Allahabad Kumbha Mela 2019: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will be anointed as Mahamandaleshwar during the Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019.

Kumbh Mela 2019Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019

Kumbh Mela: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will be anointed as Mahamandaleshwar during the Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019. Jyoti is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur and MoS for Food Processing Industries in the Modi government.

Niranjan Jyoti will be conferred the title of Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara. Niranjan Jyoti, 52, will undergo all the religious rituals before being conferred the title.

The Niranjani Akhara is the second largest Akhara after Juna Akhara. Besides, it has also the most naga sadhus.

Also Read: Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: Why is Kumbh Mela organised? History and story

Kumbh Mela: Who is a Mahamandaleshwar?

The world Mahamandaleshwar literally means ‘Superior of a religious province/district’. In an Akhara, the first person is the Acharya Mahamandaleshwar, followed by other Mahamandaleshwaras, Mandaleshwaras and Shree Mahants. The title of Mahamandaleshwar is conferred upon monks, sadhvis who carry forward the work of Adi Shankaracharya 1200 years ago.

As per the rituals, all the mahants of different Akharas will come together during the Kumbh Mela to confer the title of Mahamandaleshwar on Niranjan Jyoti.

All the rituals will be done on the bank of Sangam on January 15 where Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati meet. The day will also mark the first Shahi Snan of the Kumbh.

With this, Niranjan Jyoti will become the 16th woman Mahamandaleshwar.

Kuma Mela 2019: Who is Niranjan Jyoti?

Niranjan Jyoti was born in 1967 in Patewra village of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh to a Nishad-caste family. Her father was Achyutanand and mother was Shiv Kali Devi.

She had joined the BJP in early days and in 2014 she won from Fatehpur parliamentary seat. She was appointed the MoS for Food Processing Industries in November 2014. She had also represented the Hamirpur constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly after winning in the 2012 assembly elections.

In June 2014, a group of four men had fired at Niranjan Jyoti when she was returning from a function in Lucknow. She had, however, escaped unhurt in the incident. The same year, Niranjan Jyoti triggered a massive controversy when she referred Congress party members as bastards (haraamzaade). Her statement caused an uproar in the Parliament, forcing her to tender an apology.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kumbh Mela
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kumbh Mela 2019: Woman minister from Modi Cabinet to be anointed Mahamandaleshwar
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition