Kumbh Mela 2019: Woman minister from Modi Cabinet to be anointed Mahamandaleshwar

Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019

Kumbh Mela: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti will be anointed as Mahamandaleshwar during the Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019. Jyoti is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur and MoS for Food Processing Industries in the Modi government.

Niranjan Jyoti will be conferred the title of Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara. Niranjan Jyoti, 52, will undergo all the religious rituals before being conferred the title.

The Niranjani Akhara is the second largest Akhara after Juna Akhara. Besides, it has also the most naga sadhus.

Kumbh Mela: Who is a Mahamandaleshwar?

The world Mahamandaleshwar literally means ‘Superior of a religious province/district’. In an Akhara, the first person is the Acharya Mahamandaleshwar, followed by other Mahamandaleshwaras, Mandaleshwaras and Shree Mahants. The title of Mahamandaleshwar is conferred upon monks, sadhvis who carry forward the work of Adi Shankaracharya 1200 years ago.

As per the rituals, all the mahants of different Akharas will come together during the Kumbh Mela to confer the title of Mahamandaleshwar on Niranjan Jyoti.

All the rituals will be done on the bank of Sangam on January 15 where Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati meet. The day will also mark the first Shahi Snan of the Kumbh.

With this, Niranjan Jyoti will become the 16th woman Mahamandaleshwar.

Kuma Mela 2019: Who is Niranjan Jyoti?

Niranjan Jyoti was born in 1967 in Patewra village of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh to a Nishad-caste family. Her father was Achyutanand and mother was Shiv Kali Devi.

She had joined the BJP in early days and in 2014 she won from Fatehpur parliamentary seat. She was appointed the MoS for Food Processing Industries in November 2014. She had also represented the Hamirpur constituency in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly after winning in the 2012 assembly elections.

In June 2014, a group of four men had fired at Niranjan Jyoti when she was returning from a function in Lucknow. She had, however, escaped unhurt in the incident. The same year, Niranjan Jyoti triggered a massive controversy when she referred Congress party members as bastards (haraamzaade). Her statement caused an uproar in the Parliament, forcing her to tender an apology.