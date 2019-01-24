Kumbh Mela 2019 will set record of bringing together over 15 crore devotees, says CM Yogi Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has allotted Rs 4,300 crore for the Kumbh Mela 2019. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the number of devotees visiting Kumbh Mela will go up to a record 15 crore after conclusion of all the six Snans.

Addressing a gathering in Lucknow on Kumbh Mela, he said, “Only 2 ‘snan’ have been performed so far and more than 3 crore devotees already participated in them. I am confident that by the end of all 6 ‘snan’ this Prayagraj Kumbh would have the record of bringing together over 15 crore devotees”.

The state government has allotted Rs 4,300 crore for the Kumbh Mela 2019.

The Sangam area in Prayagraj has been buzzing with activity as devotees take dip in the holy river even as security forces have been maintaining a close watch on the movement of pilgrims and visitors at the mela venue.

Around 2.25 crore devotees took part in the first Shahi Snan of Akharas on Makar Sankranti. Braving intense chill, over 70 lakh devotees took a dip in the river Ganga river on the occasion of Paush Purnima — the second auspicious bathing day of the Kumbh Mela.

There are six main bathing dates, at the Kumbh Mela. In the Kumbh 2019, after Paush Purnima, there will be four major bathing festivals left. These are Mauni Amavasya on February 4, Basant Panchami on February 10, Maghi Purnima on February 19 and Mahashivratri on March 4.

The 49-day Mela began on January 15, and it will conclude on 4th March.