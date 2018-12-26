Kumbh Mela 2019: When is Kumbh Mela held in Haridwar, Ujjain, Nasik?

By: | Published: December 26, 2018 12:59 PM

Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: Apart from Prayagraj, Kumbh Mela is also organised in Haridwar, Ujjain and Nasik. It is believed that during the Samandra Manthan (churning of the Kshir Sagar (ocean of milk), four drops of Amrit (nectar of immortal life) had fallen at these four places on Earth where kumbh is organised.

Kumbh Mela 2019Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019

Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: Prayagraj is all set to host the Kumbh Mela from January 15 next year. The 55-day-long event is the world’s largest religious gathering and preparations are in full swing for the same. The Yogi Adityanath government has also sanctioned a special budget for hosting the festival which is likely to be attended by 15 crore people.

Apart from Prayagraj, Kumbh Mela is also organised in Haridwar, Ujjain and Nasik. It is believed that during the Samandra Manthan (churning of the Kshir Sagar (ocean of milk), four drops of Amrit (nectar of immortal life) had fallen at these four places on Earth where kumbh is organised.

Also Read: Kumbh Mela 2019: Prayagraj walls get a stunning makeover – SEE PICS

Here are Kumbh Mela significance in below three places.

Haridwar (Uttarakhand)

In Haridwar, Kumbh Mela is held on the banks of river Ganga. It takes place during Hindu calendar month of Chaitra (March-April) when Jupiter is in Aquarius and Sun in Aries. The Kumbh Mela is held every 12 years at Haridwar and Ardh Kumbh is held six years after a Kumbh Mela. Last time, Kumbh Mela was held in 2010 and Ardh Kumbh in 2016.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh)

The Kumbh Meld here is held near Shipra river. It is held during Hindu calendar month of Vaisakha ( April-May). It is organised when Jupiter is in Leo, Sun in Aries or Jupiter, Sun, and Moon in Libra on the day of Kartik Amavasya. The mela in Ujjain is held every 12 years.

Nasik (Maharashtra)

Kumbh Mela is held on the banks of Godavari. The mela is held during the Hindu calendar month of Bhadra (August-September). It is held when Jupiter is placed in Leo or Jupiter, Sun and Moon in Cancer on lunar conjunction. The mela is held after every 12 years.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kumbh Mela 2019: When is Kumbh Mela held in Haridwar, Ujjain, Nasik?
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition