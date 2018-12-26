Kumbh Mela 2019: When is Kumbh Mela held in Haridwar, Ujjain, Nasik?

Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019

Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: Prayagraj is all set to host the Kumbh Mela from January 15 next year. The 55-day-long event is the world’s largest religious gathering and preparations are in full swing for the same. The Yogi Adityanath government has also sanctioned a special budget for hosting the festival which is likely to be attended by 15 crore people.

Apart from Prayagraj, Kumbh Mela is also organised in Haridwar, Ujjain and Nasik. It is believed that during the Samandra Manthan (churning of the Kshir Sagar (ocean of milk), four drops of Amrit (nectar of immortal life) had fallen at these four places on Earth where kumbh is organised.

Here are Kumbh Mela significance in below three places.

Haridwar (Uttarakhand)

In Haridwar, Kumbh Mela is held on the banks of river Ganga. It takes place during Hindu calendar month of Chaitra (March-April) when Jupiter is in Aquarius and Sun in Aries. The Kumbh Mela is held every 12 years at Haridwar and Ardh Kumbh is held six years after a Kumbh Mela. Last time, Kumbh Mela was held in 2010 and Ardh Kumbh in 2016.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh)

The Kumbh Meld here is held near Shipra river. It is held during Hindu calendar month of Vaisakha ( April-May). It is organised when Jupiter is in Leo, Sun in Aries or Jupiter, Sun, and Moon in Libra on the day of Kartik Amavasya. The mela in Ujjain is held every 12 years.

Nasik (Maharashtra)

Kumbh Mela is held on the banks of Godavari. The mela is held during the Hindu calendar month of Bhadra (August-September). It is held when Jupiter is placed in Leo or Jupiter, Sun and Moon in Cancer on lunar conjunction. The mela is held after every 12 years.