Kumbh Mela 2019: When is Allahabad Kumbh Mela? Date, time, venue and other details you should know

Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: Preparations are in full swing in Allahabad, now christened as Prayagraj, for the upcoming Ardh Kumbh Mela. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, all facilities will be in place for crores of pilgrims who will throng here to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. The event will last for 55 days that will also see a host of foreign dignitaries taking part.

In 2019, the Ardh Kumbh Mela will be held between January 14, 2019, and March 4. The Kumbh Mela will be held in Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad. The event draws crores of people across from the world and touted as the world’s largest religious gathering.

The Kumbh Mela is organised so strategically that every single pilgrim visiting the city is able to take a holy dip in the Sangam and get rid of all sins. Taking a dip in Sangam during Kumbh assumes significance it has mentions in religious texts of Hindus.

As the Uttar Pradesh government prepares to host the world’s largest congregation, we bring to you all necessary details that you should know while visiting Prayagraj during the Ardh Kumbh Mela:

When and where is Ardh Kumbh Mela in 2019?

The Ardh Kumbh Mela will be held in Allahabad, now rechristened as Prayagraj. The event will start on January 15 and conclude on March 4.

How to reach Allahabad (Prayagraj) during Kumbh?

Prayagraj is an important city located in Uttar Pradesh and is well connected via train, road and air. The Prayagraj junction is an important station on the Kolkata-Delhi route. It is well connected by trains from all cities including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. The city is around 700 km east of Delhi. It can be reached via NH2 (now NH19) which runs between Delhi and Kolkata. The famous Grand Trunk Road also passes through the city. Pilgrims can also reach the city via air. Regular flights are available from Delhi.

How far is Sangam from Allahabad Railway station?

Prayagraj is located on the banks of river Ganga and Yamuna. The third river Saraswati (invisible) joins them here and the place is called Sangam. It is also called Triveni Sangam because three rivers meet here. The Sangam is only 2 km from the Allahabad railway station.

Where to stay in Allahabad during Kumbh?

The city has a population of around 11 lakh. There are several hotels, dharamshalas and guest houses available on lease for pilgrims near the Sangam. Also, the Uttar Pradesh government sets up small and affordable tents near the Sangam to enable pilgrims to stay. Anyone can use these tents by paying fees. All tents are well equipped with basic facilities.

What to do during Ardh Kumbh in Prayagraj?

Crores of people from across the world visit Allahabad (Prayagraj) to participate in the Kumbh Mela. Besides taking a holy dip in the Sangam, pilgrims also visit the famous Akshayavat or Akshay Vat located within the boundaries of Allahabad Fort. Pilgrims also visit the famous Bade Hanuman ji temple which is also called ‘Lete Hanuman ji’ mandir.

Can pilgrims visit Akshay Vat during Kumbh?

Yes. Pilgrims are allowed to visit the Akshay Vat during Sangam. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that pilgrims can visit Akshay Vat throughout the year. The Akshay Vat is located within the boundaries of Allahabad Fort that was constructed by Mughal emperor Akbar. Earlier, pilgrims were not allowed to visit Akshay Vat barring the Kumbh period.