Kumbh Mela 2019: Uttar Pradesh Government releases two calendars for mega event

Kumbh Mela 2019: With just few days left for the start of Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh Government has come out with two calendars. While one calendar is focussing on the Kumbh and Prayagraj, the other one is focussing on Paint My City campaign. Under this campaign, walls have been painted in the holy city. Kumbh Mela will begin from January 14 and will continue till March 3.

These calendars have been published by the state government’s Department of Information and Publicity and were released on January 1. One of the calendars has been titled as ‘Kumbh 2019. In this calendar, smiling pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are seen. The calendar consists of pictures of the Sangam and also of important temples of Prayagraj.

The calendar contains pictures of Ganga Aarti, Sangam, and the tents which are set up during Kumbh Mela. It also has images of Shobha Yatra (holy procession) that is being taken out during Kumbh Mela and also the pantoon bridge used by pilgrims for commutation. Pictures of the Hanuman temple at Sangam, Beni Madhav Temple at Daraganj and Kalyani Devi temple are also there.

The other calendar on Paint My City campaign has important buildings of the city that have been tastefully painted. A number of painters have been working hard to transform the city. The Kumbh Mela will see the gathering of millions of people from across the globe. During the event, people will visit Sangam to take a holy dip in the confluence of sacred rivers that also fills up one’s heart and mind with deep devotion. As per religious scriptures, it is believed that those who take the holy dip in the Sangam relieve his/her ten generations from the cycle of rebirth and therefore achieving salvation.