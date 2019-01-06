Kumbh Mela 2019: UP government mulls insurance for pilgrims visiting Prayagraj during Kumbh Mela

By: | Published: January 6, 2019 4:48 PM

Maurya informed about the insurance cover in Madhya Pradesh where he had gone to promote Kumbh Mela. During his visit, the deputy CM invited top BJP leaders including MP governor Anandiben Patel and Shivraj Singh Chouhan to visit UP.

Kumbh mela, Kumbh mela dates, Kumbh mela place, Kumbh mela facts, Kumbh mela details, Kumbh mela route, Kumbh mela facilities, Kumbh mela insuranceKumbh Mela will begin on January 15 and will continue till March 4, 2019.

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to give insurance cover to devotees visiting Prayagraj for Kumbh Mela beginning January 15, 2019. UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday said that the government was considering the move and the decision on this would be taken soon.

Speaking on insurance, Maurya said that the administration was considering in the direction to insure the lives of devotees. “I have seen several Kumbh Melas at Prayagraj. I have full faith that nobody will even get a minor injury given the preparations made this time. There would be no discomfort to the visitors. All should come there with their families,’ PTI quoted him as saying.

Maurya made this statement in Madhya Pradesh where he had gone to promote Kumbh Mela.

He also met MP chief minister Kamal Nath and invited him to visit Kumbh Mela. According to Maurya, the government has also sent invitations to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Kumbh Mela preparations are in a full swing in the state which is expected to witness an attendance over 20 lakh devotees. The government has allotted Rs 4,300 crore for creating the necessary infrastructure for the Kumbh Mela.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Rita Bahaguna Joshi said that the Mela is being organised at 3,200 hectares of land this year against 1700 hectares of last time. She further said that the government has constructed 1.22 lakh toilets apart from 40,000 LED lights. Kumbh Mela will begin on January 15 and will continue till March 4, 2019.

