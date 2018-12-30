Kumbh Mela 2019: This is how UP government is planning to secure the event, forces conduct mock drill tests for emergencies

Source: Kumbh Mela Police UP 2019/Twitter

As preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2019 continue, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to make the Kumbh, one of largest religious gathering in the world, a success. On Saturday, arrangements were made to review the security by conducting a joint mock drill by CRPF, National Disaster Management Authority and Sashastra Seema Bal and National Disaster Management Authority. The teams had finalised the details of the drill the day before, on Friday.

The NDMA team had reached the venue of the Kumbh Mela on December 27 to review the emergency plans of other departments including the police.

On the first day, the team gathered information about the plans and instructed them to make the necessary improvements. On Friday, the necessary amendments were made and the departments again presented the plans to the team. After some slight changes, different departments were given instructions accordingly. For example, the Health Department was told that people should be informed about the contact numbers of ambulance drivers and pamphlets should be distributed everywhere.

Similarly, the fire department officials were asked to verify the names and mobile numbers of the drivers of fire brigade trucks. The police department was told that instead of mobile phones, wireless sets should be used.

After review, mock drills were held jointly by the teams of CRPF, National Disaster Management Authority and Sashastra Seema Bal and National Disaster Management Authority to test the emergency services.

The Mock drill started from 10 am and top officers of the departments along with NDMA were also present. The pictures taken show some hair-raising moments of the day. Take a look

Source: Kumbh Mela Police UP 2019/Twitter

Source: Kumbh Mela Police UP 2019/Twitter

Source: Kumbh Mela Police UP 2019/Twitter

Source: Kumbh Mela Police UP 2019/Twitter

Source: Kumbh Mela Police UP 2019/Twitter

The mela which will be a 55-day long event is to be held in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj from January 15 to March 4, 2019.

READ ALSO | Lucknow: On a sumptuous food trail in the city of tehzeeb

This time, the area of the Mela has been increased to 45 km from the earlier 20 km radius. Additionally, the 55-day-long Kumbh Mela will play host to the heads of missions from different countries in Prayagraj; the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has invited them to join the world’s largest religious gathering.