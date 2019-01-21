Kumbh Mela 2019: Second shahi snan of Kumbh being held today on occasion of Paush Purnima

By: | Published: January 21, 2019 2:15 PM

In the Kumbh 2019, after Paush Purnima, there will be four major bathing festivals left. These are Mauni Amavasya on February 4, Basant Panchami on February 10, Maghi Purnima on February 19) and Mahashivratri on March 4.

Kumbh Mela 2019: Devotees take a holy dip in river Ganga

On the occasion of Paush Purnima, which will mark the second auspicious bath of Kumbh, Sangam – the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati – will bask under the full moon on Monday.

At Kumbh Mela, the Purnima (full moon) day will also mark the beginning of Kalpwas.

The second main bath of the ongoing Kumbh Mela is being held today at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Paush Purnima. Massive security and other arrangements have been made by the Mela administration for peaceful bathing. Paush Purnima is celebrated by taking a dip in any holy water body. Whereas, pilgrims also offered prayers on the occasion.

Watch Video:

Also Read: Delhi pollution today!

The Administration said, over 60 lakh devotees are expected to take the bath, which marks the beginning of month-long Kalp Vas. Throughout the Kalp Vas period, lakhs of people will be staying in small tents near the Sangam for a month to take bath thrice daily and eat only once in a day.

A large number of devotees and Kalpavasees were continuously reaching the Mela area from yesterday. 8-kilometre long Ghat has been developed at Sangam and 35 bathing areas are developed on the banks of river Ganga for bathing.

There are six main bathing dates, including three Shahi Snans, at the Kumbh Mela. A record around 2 crores 25 lakh devotees took part in the first Shahi Snan of Akharas on Makar Sankranti. The 49-day Mela began last week on Tuesday, and it will conclude on 4th March.

In the Kumbh 2019, after Paush Purnima, there will be four major bathing festivals left. These are Mauni Amavasya on February 4, Basant Panchami on February 10, Maghi Purnima on February 19) and Mahashivratri on March 4.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kumbh Mela 2019: Second shahi snan of Kumbh being held today on occasion of Paush Purnima
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition