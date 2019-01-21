Kumbh Mela 2019: Second shahi snan of Kumbh being held today on occasion of Paush Purnima

Kumbh Mela 2019: Devotees take a holy dip in river Ganga

On the occasion of Paush Purnima, which will mark the second auspicious bath of Kumbh, Sangam – the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati – will bask under the full moon on Monday.

At Kumbh Mela, the Purnima (full moon) day will also mark the beginning of Kalpwas.

The second main bath of the ongoing Kumbh Mela is being held today at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Paush Purnima. Massive security and other arrangements have been made by the Mela administration for peaceful bathing. Paush Purnima is celebrated by taking a dip in any holy water body. Whereas, pilgrims also offered prayers on the occasion.

The Administration said, over 60 lakh devotees are expected to take the bath, which marks the beginning of month-long Kalp Vas. Throughout the Kalp Vas period, lakhs of people will be staying in small tents near the Sangam for a month to take bath thrice daily and eat only once in a day.

A large number of devotees and Kalpavasees were continuously reaching the Mela area from yesterday. 8-kilometre long Ghat has been developed at Sangam and 35 bathing areas are developed on the banks of river Ganga for bathing.

There are six main bathing dates, including three Shahi Snans, at the Kumbh Mela. A record around 2 crores 25 lakh devotees took part in the first Shahi Snan of Akharas on Makar Sankranti. The 49-day Mela began last week on Tuesday, and it will conclude on 4th March.

In the Kumbh 2019, after Paush Purnima, there will be four major bathing festivals left. These are Mauni Amavasya on February 4, Basant Panchami on February 10, Maghi Purnima on February 19) and Mahashivratri on March 4.