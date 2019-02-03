Kumbh Mela 2019: Ramdev, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar attend week-long ‘Yoga Kumbh’ in Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Saturday visited Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj to attend a week-long ‘Yoga Kumbh’ on Saturday. The ‘Yoga Kumbh’, that started on Friday, will continue till February 7.

The event is being jointly organised by the Indian Yoga Association and Parmarth Niketan, in association with the state Tourism Department and Incredible India and the Union Ministry of Tourism.

Ramdev and Sri Sri were accompanied by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri. They attended the morning session.

Watch video:

The seven-day Yoga Kumbh is being held on the banks of Sangam at the Parmarth Niketan.

“Yoga fills our life with music. We are here as for unity amidst the diversity. The purpose of yoga is to lead us to the state of ‘Sangam’ (confluence) within us, where every moment is yoga,” Sri Sri said.

While leading a special ‘asana’, he also said that instead of selfie point “let us realise that the self is the point — the source of all consciousness”.

Ramdev said that yog Kranti (the Revolution of Yoga) is the core of all revolutions and by practising yoga every day and doing ‘Karma Yoga’ throughout the day the potential and infinite light that we truly are is unleashed.