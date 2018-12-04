Kumbh Mela 2019: Prayagraj walls get a stunning makeover ahead of world’s largest religious gathering – SEE PICS

The Ardh Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad, will be held between January 14 and March 3 at the Triveni Sangam — the holy confluence of river Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. Traditionally, there are four events that are recognised as Kumbh – Prayag Krayag Mela, Haridwar Kumbh Mela, Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha and Ujjain Simhastha. The event is the largest religious gathering in the world. At the Sangam, lakhs of people take holy dip amid chanting of mantras for 55 days.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has made extensive plans to make the event a big success. According to the government, preparations for the 55-day- long event are in full swing.

Also Read: Kumbh Mela: Government to open parts of Allahabad Fort

Several roads in Prayagraj leading to the Sangam in Prayagraj are being widened, city walls are being painted with beautiful paintings and drains are being cleaned.

Kumbh Mela 2019

The organisers have said that all the arrangements will be in place by the time event starts. The preparations are being supervised by district magistrate and inspector general of police. While the DM serves as the chairperson of the Prayagraj Mela Authority, the IG serves as its vice-chairperson. Mela officers and other district officials are also the members of this authority.

Kumbh Mela 2019

According to an estimate, a total of Rs 2,500 will be spent on organising the event. This amount is over two times more than the state government had spent in 2013. Recently, the state government cleared a proposal of Rs 500 crore to build basic special infrastructure at four Akharas in Prayagraj for devotees.

The state government has also designed a separate logo for Kumbh Mela which shows a group of saints taking bath in Sangam. The state government has directed all the departments to carry the new logo of Kumbh on documents, letterheads and publicity materials. Also, cinema halls in the state have been asked to display the new logo of Kumbh.

Kumbh Mela 2019

This time, the government has decided to invite ranking diplomats from all diplomatic missing across the country. Also, the government has asked 6,000 villages to send at least one person for the Kumbh.

The government has also announced that parts of the Allahabad Fort will be opened to pilgrims this time to allow them to offer prayers to ‘Saraswati koop’.

Interestingly, the foreign delegates who will travel to Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Narendra Modi, to attend the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas From January 21 to 23, will be taken to Prayagraj for two days on January 23 and 24 to catch the glimpses of Kumbh.