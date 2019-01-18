Kumbh Mela 2019: Meet Mohammed Mehmood, the man who lights up the Hindu akhadas; watch video

Mohammed Mehmood is a 76-year-old businessman. (Video grab)

Kumbh Mela 2019: Mohammed Mehmood is a Muzaffarnagar based electrician who has played a very important role at the Kumbh Mela for the last 33 years. Mehmood, who is famously known as ‘Mullah ji’ in the entire region is the man behind the lighting setup of Juna Akhada along with all the other akhadas at Kumbh Mela. Mehmood has been attending Kumbh since past 33 years and there is a special place for him where he offers his namaaz which is respected by Hindu saints. While talking about the kind of treatment he receives, he said that he gets great respect from saints for his work. He added that he will continue his work at Kumbh till it concludes.

Mohammed Mehmood is a 76-year-old businessman. According to a News18 report, he got familiarized with the Sadhus of the Juna Akhara in the year 1986. Juna Akhara in Kumbh Mela is one of the largest and fiercest Akharas of the Naga Sadhus. Mehmood was hired back in the 80s to set up lights around their tents. Since then, after every 6 years, Md Mehmood travels over 800 kms to Prayagraj and then camps out there to attend the Kumbh Mela.

The Kumbh Mela entered its 3rd day today. It was on Makar Sankranti, January 15, 2019, when Kumbh Mela 2019 began and it will continue until March 4, 2019. The Uttar Pradesh government has allotted a total of Rs 4,300 crores for the necessary infrastructure of the Mela.