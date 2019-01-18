Kumbh Mela 2019: Meet Mohammed Mehmood, the man who lights up the Hindu akhadas; watch video

By: | Published: January 18, 2019 9:34 PM

Kumbh Mela 2019: Mehmood has been attending Kumbh since past 33 years and there is a special place for him where he offers his namaaz which is respected by Hindu saints.

Kumbh Mela, Kumbh Mela 2019, Mohammed Mehmood, Hindu akhadas, Muzaffarnagar, Juna Akhada, Mullah ji, india newsMohammed Mehmood is a 76-year-old businessman. (Video grab)

Kumbh Mela 2019: Mohammed Mehmood is a Muzaffarnagar based electrician who has played a very important role at the Kumbh Mela for the last 33 years. Mehmood, who is famously known as ‘Mullah ji’ in the entire region is the man behind the lighting setup of Juna Akhada along with all the other akhadas at Kumbh Mela. Mehmood has been attending Kumbh since past 33 years and there is a special place for him where he offers his namaaz which is respected by Hindu saints. While talking about the kind of treatment he receives, he said that he gets great respect from saints for his work. He added that he will continue his work at Kumbh till it concludes.

Mohammed Mehmood is a 76-year-old businessman. According to a News18 report, he got familiarized with the Sadhus of the Juna Akhara in the year 1986. Juna Akhara in Kumbh Mela is one of the largest and fiercest Akharas of the Naga Sadhus. Mehmood was hired back in the 80s to set up lights around their tents. Since then, after every 6 years, Md Mehmood travels over 800 kms to Prayagraj and then camps out there to attend the Kumbh Mela.

Watch video | Kumbh Mela 2019: Muslim man lights up Hindu akhadas

The Kumbh Mela entered its 3rd day today. It was on Makar Sankranti, January 15, 2019, when Kumbh Mela 2019 began and it will continue until March 4, 2019. The Uttar Pradesh government has allotted a total of Rs 4,300 crores for the necessary infrastructure of the Mela.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kumbh Mela 2019: Meet Mohammed Mehmood, the man who lights up the Hindu akhadas; watch video
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition