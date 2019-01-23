Kumbh Mela 2019: Kinnar Akhadha backs Ram temple construction, performs Tantrik puja

Kinnar Akhada, whose debut in the Kumbh Mela this year made headlines across the country, performed a tantrik puja in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh.

The ceremony was conducted in support of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Special arrangements were made by the tantriks who came from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu especially to perform the puja so that the temple could be built soon.

This Tantrik pooja is specifically conducted during midnight as per the rituals and cultural values. Well known transgender activist, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi is also a part of the akhadha. The entry of this group was seen as a progressive step that will further the inclusivity of the exploited community.

Kinnar Akhara also announced on Monday that the group will build an ashram in the city, a statement issued by the Ministry of Culture said.

The group, which had previously attended the 2016 Ujjain Kumbh, has been taking part in the holy baths at the Kumbh Mela this year along with the other akharas. This is noteworthy because Juna Akhara, a powerful akhara, has recognized the Kinnar Akhara and also allowed the group to be a part of the Shahi Snan.