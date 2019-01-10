Kumbh Mela 2019: Kinnar Akhada Peshwai turns centre of attraction in Prayagraj (see pics)

Kinnar Akhada chief Achraya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and other Kinnar community people take part in Peshwai for Kumbh Mela

Kumbh Mela 2019: Kumbh Mela is just a few days away from now and all akhadas are arriving in the holy city of Prayagraj for the shahi snan in the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers. On Sunday, the Kinnar Akhada took out colourful and musical procession in the city. The Peshwani of the Kinnar Akhada was the centre of attraction as it had only Kinnars.

Artists perform with a member of Kinnar Akhara for transgenders, during a religious procession towards Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, as part of Kumbh Mela.

Interestingly, the Kinnar Akhada has not been given recognition by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad but it was allowed to take out its Peshwai. Also, this is for the first that the Kinnar Akhara will participate in the Allahabad Kumbh Mela.

Kinnar Akhada chief Achraya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and other Kinnar community people takes part in Peshwai for the Kumbh Mela.

Several raths decorated with flowers carrying Kinnars went through the city amid the noise of musical instruments and chanting of mantras. The followers and seers were dancing to the tune of music.

Kinnar Akhada chief Achraya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and other Kinnar community people during ‘Peshwai’ for the Kumbh Mela.

Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Laxmi Narayan Tripathi was also part of the Peshwai.

Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, chief of Kinnar Akhada for transgenders, rides on a camel during a religious procession ahead of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Special arrangements have been made at the Kumbh Mela ground to accommodate the members of each Akhara. In total, 13 Akharas are taking part in the Kumbh Mela.