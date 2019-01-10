Kumbh Mela 2019: Kinnar Akhada Peshwai turns centre of attraction in Prayagraj (see pics)

Kumbh mela: Interestingly, the Kinnar Akhara has not been given recognition by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad but it was allowed to take out its Peshwai.
Kumbh Mela 2019: Kumbh Mela is just a few days away from now and all akhadas are arriving in the holy city of Prayagraj for the shahi snan in the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers. On Sunday, the Kinnar Akhada took out colourful and musical procession in the city. The Peshwani of the Kinnar Akhada was the centre of attraction as it had only Kinnars.
Interestingly, the Kinnar Akhada has not been given recognition by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad but it was allowed to take out its Peshwai. Also, this is for the first that the Kinnar Akhara will participate in the Allahabad Kumbh Mela.
Several raths decorated with flowers carrying Kinnars went through the city amid the noise of musical instruments and chanting of mantras. The followers and seers were dancing to the tune of music.
Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Laxmi Narayan Tripathi was also part of the Peshwai.
Special arrangements have been made at the Kumbh Mela ground to accommodate the members of each Akhara. In total, 13 Akharas are taking part in the Kumbh Mela.
