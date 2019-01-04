Kumbh Mela 2019: Hundreds of sadhus, naga sadhus participate in Niranjani Akhara Peshwai procession

By: | Updated: January 4, 2019 12:21 PM

Kumbh Mela 2019: The Niranjani Akhara is the second largest Akhara after Juna Akhara. It was founded in 904 CE. The Niranjani Akhara has the maximum Naga sadhus.

Kumbh Mela 2019Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019

Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: Prayagraj-based Niranjani Akhara is one of the 13 akharas that will participate in the Ardh Kumbh Mela that will begin on January 15. The saints and seers of Niranjani Akhara arrived in the holy city of Prayagraj on Thursday with great zeal.

Enthusiastic saints, Naga sadhus of the Akhara were part of the Peshwai procession that reached Prayagraj to the tune of drums and other musical instruments. Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri and over 100 mahamandaleshwar were also part of the procession.

Also Read: Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: Why is Kumbh Mela organised? History and story

Riding elephants, camels, horses, saints, naga sadhus were seen dancing to the tunes of lord Shiva’s hymns. Naga sadhus were seen demonstrating their weapons like trishuls, swords and canes that signify their identity.

Prayagraj residents escorted the saints, Naga sadhus to the Sangam where all the three rivers – Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati meet.

Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019 Kumbh Mela 2019

Several saints were seen playing pellet drums. Saints, Naga sadhus and all who participated in the procession were also reciting Vedic hymns including ‘har har mahadev’ mantra which purified the environment by their vibration.

The Niranjani Akhara is the second largest Akhara after Juna Akhara. It was founded in 904 CE. The Niranjani Akhara has the maximum Naga sadhus. The headquarters of the Niranjani Akhara is based in Prayagraj. It has branches in Ujjain, Udaipur and Hardiwar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kumbh Mela
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kumbh Mela 2019: Hundreds of sadhus, naga sadhus participate in Niranjani Akhara Peshwai procession
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition