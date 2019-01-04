Kumbh Mela 2019: Hundreds of sadhus, naga sadhus participate in Niranjani Akhara Peshwai procession

Kumbh Mela 2019: The Niranjani Akhara is the second largest Akhara after Juna Akhara. It was founded in 904 CE. The Niranjani Akhara has the maximum Naga sadhus.
Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: Prayagraj-based Niranjani Akhara is one of the 13 akharas that will participate in the Ardh Kumbh Mela that will begin on January 15. The saints and seers of Niranjani Akhara arrived in the holy city of Prayagraj on Thursday with great zeal.
Enthusiastic saints, Naga sadhus of the Akhara were part of the Peshwai procession that reached Prayagraj to the tune of drums and other musical instruments. Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri and over 100 mahamandaleshwar were also part of the procession.
Riding elephants, camels, horses, saints, naga sadhus were seen dancing to the tunes of lord Shiva’s hymns. Naga sadhus were seen demonstrating their weapons like trishuls, swords and canes that signify their identity.
Prayagraj residents escorted the saints, Naga sadhus to the Sangam where all the three rivers – Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati meet.
Several saints were seen playing pellet drums. Saints, Naga sadhus and all who participated in the procession were also reciting Vedic hymns including ‘har har mahadev’ mantra which purified the environment by their vibration.
