Kumbh mela 2019: Hundreds of Hindus adopt naked sect of monkhood at Kumbh

By: | Published: January 28, 2019 1:31 PM

Kumbh Mela 2019: Hundreds of Hindu men gathered in holy city of Prayagraj to become 'Naga Sadhus' by adopting the auspicious sect on Sunday.

Kumbh Mela 2019: Hundreds of Hindu men gathered in holy city of Prayagraj to become ‘Naga Sadhus’ by adopting the auspicious sect on Sunday. They sat with their shaved heads, battling the cold, with only a loincloth around their waist to adopt the spiritual way of life.

The process is known as ‘diksha’. One has go through several stages before becoming a ‘naga sadhu’. It involves shaving head, putting a ‘yajnopavit’ (a sacred white thread) around their shoulder, taking 108 holy dips into Ganges and performing salvation ritual for seven generations of ancestors from both mother’s and father’s side.

According to the authorities, at least 800 people joined this sect on Sunday.

Watch video:

The next stages involve living as a regular ascetic and bringing purity in thoughts and action, thereby becoming ‘mahapurush’ or great men. The next stage is practising celibacy, then renunciation of all personal possessions and of all worldly duties, including family ties. After they complete all these stages, only then are they allowed to become naked holy men.

In another traditional ritual, thousands of sadhus came together for feasting at Samashti Bhandara in Prayagraj. They were served food in silver utensils.

Watch video:

The tradition is organised as part of the Kumbh Mela where all the sadhus come together for not only feasting but receiving gifts among others.

The bhandara was organised in Mahamandaleshwar Prakhar ji Maharaj’s camp where various akhadas participated.

