Kumbh Mela 2019: Devotees throng for holy dip at Sangam ahead of Makar Sankranti – Stunning pictures from Prayagraj

Usually, Makar Sankranti falls on January 14 but this year, it will be celebrated on January 15. (ANI)

Kumbh Mela 2019: Lakhs of devotees from across the country have reached Prayagraj (formerly known as Allahabad) to take a holy dip at the confluence of the River Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati ahead of Makar Sankranti. Usually, Makar Sankranti falls on January 14 but this year, it will be celebrated on January 15. As per the Hindu calendar, this day marks the entry of Sun in its next astronomical position. Kumbha Mela will commence on January 15 and will continue till March 4.

The important events in the month-long Kumbh Mela are Makar Sankranti (January 15), Paush Purnima (January 21), Mauni Amavasya (February 4), Basant Panchami (February 10), Maghi Poornima (February 19), and Maha Shivratri (March 4).

Makar Sankranti is the day dedicated to Lord Surya. Devotees celebrate this day by taking a holy dip in River Ganges at Sangam— a place where Ganges, Yamuna and Sarasvati meet. This day is also celebrated as the festival of harvest as per Hindu calendar. Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of the auspicious year.

The Yogi Adityanath government has allotted Rs 4,300 crore for creating the necessary infrastructure to conduct the Kumbh Mela 2019. This year, the state is expected to see an attendance over 20 lakh devotees in the Kumbh Mela 2019.

Meanwhile, ANI reports that the ‘Kinnar Akhada’ formally joined the famed ‘Juna Akhada’ on Sunday. After this, the Kinnar Akhada will participate in the ‘Shahi Snan’ with the Juna Akhada. However, the Kinnar Akhada will continue to be a separate Akhada but will be participating with Juna Akhada for the event at Kumbh, the report said.

The state government has installed 1.22 lakh toilets and a total of 50 reverse osmosis water ATMs at various locations at Mela ground. It has installed 40,000 street lights in Prayagraj.

This year’s theme for the Mela is ‘Swachh Kumbh, Surakshit Kumbh’. Following this, the authority has also deployed 1500 Swachhagrahis to Triggering and Monitoring in Kumbh Mela. They will be stationed at 6 different public accommodations around the Mela premises.

Important Dates & Events

1) January 15 (Tuesday) – Makar Sankranti (1st Shahihi Snan)

2) January 21 (Monday) – Paush Purnima

3) February 4 (Monday) – Mauni Amavasya (2nd Shahi Snan)

4) February 10 (Sunday) – Basant Panchami (3rd Shahi Snan)

5) February 19 (Tuesday) – Maghi Poornima

6) March 4 (Monday) – Maha Shivratri