Kumbh Mela 2019: Devotees take holy dip in Ganga with religious fervour; Watch video

Kumbh Mela 2019: Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga

Kumbh Mela 2019: Devotees took the holy dip in river Ganga at Triveni Sangam on the second day on Wednesday as the Sun rose faintly over the horizon with the chants of “Har Har Gange”. Devotees believe that taking the holy dip in river Ganga would wash away their sins and bring salvation to them.

Kumbh Mela, which commenced on January 15 on the festival of Makar Sankranti, saw around 1.4 crore people taking the ritual bath, Shahi Snan, in the holy waters of the Sangam in Prayagraj. Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, has called out to the religious for centuries.

It was about religious fervour, spirituality and love as devotees, including elderly and women took holy dip in the river Ganga. The second day of the largest religious congregation in the world is a continuation of an ancient ritual that has stood the test of time, history and modernisation.

After January 15, the auspicious bathing days of the Kumbh Mela 2019 are: Paush Poornima (January 21), Mauni Amawasya (February 4), Basant Panchami (February 10), Maghi Poornima (February 19) and Mahashivratri (March 4).

According to a book ‘Kumbha: The Traditionally Modern Mela’, one in 10 Indians attended the mega religious event. The Uttar Pradesh government expects the number to be higher this time. The state government has allocated Rs 4,200 crore for the Kumbh Mela, which is more than thrice the budget of the Maha Kumbh in 2013.

Although traditionally it is called ‘Ardh Kumbh’ as it takes place twice in 12 years, the present Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has renamed it ‘Kumbh’.

The Kumbh Mela 2019 will conclude on March 4.