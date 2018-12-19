Kumbh Mela 2019: Delegates from 70 countries to visit world’s biggest human gathering in Prayagraj

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a note verbale to the Heads of Mission (HOM) — Ambassadors and High Commissioners, invited them to the city to show them the arrangements that are underway for the mega event.

Several South American nations as well as countries from the African continent are coming for the Kumbh mela starting from Jan 15-Mar 31, 2019 in Prayagraj, UP. Delegates from seventy countries including Afghanistan, the US, Canada, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Argentina, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Cuba, Trinidad & Tobago, Mexico, El Salvador, Paraguay, Turkey, Tunisia, Sri Lanka, Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa, South Korea, Gambia, Gabon, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Indonesia, Angola, Egypt, Cambodia, Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso, Libya, Malaysia, Palestine, will be coming for the major event.

In a special ceremony last weekend, the minister of State External Affairs Ministry, Gen VK Singh along with Heads of Missions of over 70 countries participating at Kumbh 2019 collectively hoisted their nations’ flags in Prayagraj Kumbh Mela site where 15 crore people are expected to congregate. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a note verbale to the Heads of Mission (HOM) — Ambassadors and High Commissioners, invited them to the city to show them the arrangements that are underway for the mega event.

As part of Indian ethos and traditions, the note added “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) and to display this special area is being created at the event which will host the country of the participating HOMs, throughout the time of the event. The gathering at the Kumbh is usually The Kumbh Mela draws tens of millions of pilgrims from all over the world. The congregation includes ascetics, saints, spiritual seekers, pilgrims and tourists from all walks of life.”

According to the official spokesperson of the MEA, Raveesh Kumar, “Massive preparations are underway for the UNESCO inscribed ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’ festival of peace & harmony.”

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) will be putting up four floating terminals — at Kilaghat, Saraswati Ghat, Naini Bridge and Sujawan Ghat, for smooth movement of the people to the pilgrimage site at Triveni Sangam (the meeting point of the three holy rivers). The government is also planning to set up mini cruises CL Kasturba and SL Kamla and deployment of small ships for ferrying the pilgrims.

Work is on to develop the National Waterways-1 (Prayagraj to Haldia), and this includes the efforts by IWAI to make the Prayagraj -Varanasi stretch of the Ganga navigable.