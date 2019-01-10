Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi visits grand old Akshay Vat in Prayagraj, shrine now open for pilgrims; Watch video

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

Ahead of the Kumbh Mela 2019, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited the grand old Akshay Vat in Prayagraj. The Kumbh Mela which is a mass Hindu pilgrimage is all set to commence on January 15. CM Adityanath visited the banyan tree that is also said to be mentioned in Hindu epic Ramayana. People who visit the city of Prayagraj to take part in the Kumbh Mela, also visit the Akshay Vat to get a glimpse of the sacred Banyan Tree.

While talking about the importance of Akshay Vat, the mayor according to an Indian Express report said, “Akshay Vat is found only in four places across the country, and at these places the Kumbh is held. According to folklore, the tree, which is inside the Allahabad Fort (under Army control) has the power to fulfil wishes.” She further added that a new road is being built that will lead pilgrims to the tree.

CM Yogi Adityanath also talked about the preparations of the grand Kumbh Mela and said, “Swachh Kumbh, Surakshit Kumbh’ should be the appropriate theme for this Kumbh Mela.” While talking about the appropriate theme of the Kumbh Mela, he added “One lakh 22 thousand eco-friendly toilets have been installed, more than 40,000 street lights have also been put up”. The theme – Swachh Kumbh, Surakshit Kumbh – is adopted this time to send a message of safe and clean Kumbh to the world. The Kumbh Mela, is a religious gathering which will be spread over an area of 45 km this year as compared to the 20 km radius earlier.