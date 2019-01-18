Kumbh Mela 2019: CM Yogi Adityanath promotes ‘Swachh Bharat’ theme says trying to spread the message of cleanliness; Watch video

By: | Published: January 18, 2019 6:12 PM

Kumbh Mela 2019: Makar Sankranti on January 15, 2019, marked the beginning of Kumbh Mela which will continue until March 4, 2019.

Kumbh Mela, Kumbh Mela 2019, Yogi Adityanath, Swachh Bharat, Yogi adityanath video, watch video, Mahatma Gandhi, Kumbh Mela theme, India newsUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: IE)

Kumbh Mela 2019: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday talked about the theme of this year’s Kumbh Mela and the reason behind it. While addressing a gathering during an event in Prayagraj, Yogi Adityanath said, “Kumbh Mela is like a campaign to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.” CM Adityanath also talked about the reason why ‘Swachh Bharat’ was selected as the theme and said, “Through Kumbh Mela, we are trying to spread the message of cleanliness and hygiene across the globe.” He added that “For the first time the Kumbh Mela authority has installed 1 lakh 22 thousand 500 eco-friendly toilets in the area which will also fulfil the ‘Swachh’ theme of Gandhi ji.”

This year, the Kumbh Mela authorities have installed 1.22 lakh toilets in the area and a total of 50 reverse osmosis water ATMs at various locations. Yogi Adityanath had said that 1,20,000 eco-friendly toilets and 40,000 street lights have been installed in Prayagraj. The UP government has deployed 1500 Swachhagrahis (Cleanliness volunteers) to join Kumbh Mela for triggering and monitoring and will be stationed at six different public accommodations around the Mela premises.

Watch| Eco-friendly toilets will fulfil ‘Swachh Bharat’ theme of Mahatma Gandhi, says Yogi Adityanath

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday became the first president after Rajendra Prasad to visit the Kumbh Mela. President Kovind offered prayers along with his wife at the Sangam and also inaugurated the three-day ‘Gandhian Resurgence Summit’ at the Parmarth Niketan camp. While talking about his trip to the Kumbh, he said, he was lucky to make the trip. Rashtrapati Bhavan took to Twitter and shared a post saying, “This is the first visit by a president to the Kumbh since the visit of then president Rajendra Prasad in 1953.” President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife had reached the Bamrauli airport on a special plane of the Indian Air Force around 9:30 am. CM Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik were there to welcome them.

Makar Sankranti on January 15, 2019, marked the beginning of Kumbh Mela 2019 which will continue until March 4, 2019. A total of Rs 4,300 crores have been allocated by the state government for the necessary infrastructure that was required in the mela.

Kumbh Mela
