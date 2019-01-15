Kumbh Mela 2019: Chopper welcomes devotees with flower petals in Prayagraj. Watch Video

By: | Updated: January 15, 2019 2:18 PM

Kumbh Mela 2019: The chopper showers flower petals on the Kumbh Mela devotees as part of the authority's plan to welcome them in a unique way.

Kumbh Mela 2019: Juna Sadhus take a holy dip at Sangam during Makar Sankranti, on the first day of the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)

Kumbh Mela 2019: On the opening day of the mega event, the Uttar Pradesh government has pressed a chopper into service to welcome the guests at the Kumbh Mela venue in Prayagraj. The chopper showers flower petals on the Kumbh Mela devotees as part of the authority’s plan to welcome them in a unique way.

This year, around 12 crore people are expected to visit Kumbh Mela, the largest congregation in the world, that began today with the first Shahi Snan. At the break of dawn, chants of ‘Har Har Gange’ reached its crescendo as lakhs of devotees and religious leaders congregated at the Sangam for a ritual dip on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the Kumbh Mela.

The confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati has called out to the religious for centuries and Makar Sankranti, which marks the beginning of the festival, is considered to be one of the sacred bathing days of the 50-day Kumbh Mela.

Read | Kumbh Mela 2019: Weather mobile app launched for pilgrims

Kumbh Mela devotees have been braving the cold weather to take a dip in the icy river water. Sadhus of 13 akharas (seven Shaiva, three Vaishnava, two Udasina, and one Sikh) who have traditionally participated in the Kumbh Mela were the first to take the holy bath known as ‘Shahi Snan’.

The order of holy dip by various akharas is pre-determined. It started with Mahanirvani along with the Atal akhara, the Niranjani along with the Ananada Akhara, and the Juna along with the Avahana and Agni akharas. They are followed by Nirvani akhara, Digambara akhara, Nirmohi akhara, Bada Udasin akhara, Naya Udasin akhara and lastly by the lone Sikh akhara called Nirmal akhara.

The march of Naga sadhus attracted eye-balls of one and all, especially the foreigners.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kumbh Mela
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kumbh Mela 2019: Chopper welcomes devotees with flower petals in Prayagraj. Watch Video
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition