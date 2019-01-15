Kumbh Mela 2019 begins: Devotees take holy dip at Sangam on Makar Sankranti – Stunning pictures from Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela is expected to witness about 12 crore people between now and March 4 — the last day of the month-long Mela. (ANI)

Kumbh Mela 2019 Begins! The Kumbh Mela — the biggest Hindu religious gathering — has begun and the first Shahi Snan is currently underway. Devotees from across the country have assembled at Sangam Ghat, where three Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati meet, to take holy dip on the occasion of first Shahi Snan at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Lakhs of devotees, who have gathered from across the country in what is now called Prayagraj, took a holy dip this morning on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. This is one of the biggest Hindu religious gatherings on the Earth. Kumbh Mela is expected to witness about 12 crore people between now and March 4 — the last day of the month-long Mela.

The important events and bathing dates are Makar Sankranti (January 15), Paush Purnima (January 21), Mauni Amavasya (February 4), Basant Panchami (February 10), Maghi Poornima (February 19), and Maha Shivratri (March 4).

On the first day of Kumbh Mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet in Hindi said: “I hope that the pilgrims from India and abroad will see a philosophy of spiritual, cultural and social diversity of India. My wish is that more and more people become part of this divine and grand event.”

In the early morning today, lakhs of Hindu seers and saints headed towards Sangam Ghat for a holy dip in river Ganga on the occasion of first ‘Shahi Snan’. The state has deployed heavy police personnel to oversee the gatherings.

This time, the Yogi Adityanath government has made better infrastructure facilities for devotees coming from the remote corners of the world. The government has installed 1.22 lakh toilets and a total of 50 reverse osmosis water ATMs at various locations at Kumbh Mela ground. The authorities have also installed 40,000 street lights in Prayagraj.