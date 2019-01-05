Kumbh mela 2019: Amitabh Bachchan won’t be the brand ambassador of Kumbh mela, official refutes speculation

By: | Updated: January 5, 2019 7:06 PM

Allahabad Kumbh Mela 2019: Earlier, it was being suggested that since Amitabh Bachchan was from Prayagraj, he could be made the brand ambassador of the Kumbh Mela which is said to be the largest religious gathering in the world.

Source: Amitabh Bachchan/twitter

Kumbh mela 2019: Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan will not be the brand ambassador of the Kumbh Mela 2019, UP Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey said on Thursday.

Not only this, the Uttar Pradesh government has now decided to not make anyone the brand Ambassador of Kumbh Mela.

UP Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey, who arrived in Prayagraj to take stock of the ongoing preparations for the Kumbh Mela, told the media.

Earlier, it was being suggested that since Amitabh Bachchan was from Prayagraj, he could be made the brand ambassador of the Kumbh Mela which is said to be the largest religious gathering in the world. Along with this, there was also talks of making Amitabh Bachchan as a brand Ambassador of the Kumbh Mela for advertisements on TV.

But putting a stop to all the speculation, the Chief Secretary said that Kumbh is a brand for the entire country and the world itself, so there was no question of making anyone a brand ambassador.

READ ALSO | Kumbha Mela 2019: Woman minister from Modi Cabinet to be anointed Mahamandaleshwar

Chief Secretary Pandey also added that the organisation scale of Kumbh Mela this year is unprecedented. A large number of NRIs are coming to Varanasi from 21st to 23rd January for the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan.

In addition, the Prime Ministers of Mauritius and Nepal will also be gracing Prayagraj to see the grandeur of the Kumbh Mela. Pandey expressed satisfaction over the preparations for the Kumbh Mela and also visited Arail ghat through a boat, where he reviewed the preparation

