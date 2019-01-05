Kumbh Mela 2019: 24 industrial units in Ghaziabad to remain closed during mega event

By: | Published: January 5, 2019 10:09 PM

Closure orders will be enforced from Sunday and will remain in force by the end of Kumbh Mela i.e. March 4.

These industrial units, including slaughter houses, paper mills, textile industries and distilleries, which do not have effluent treatment plants, will be closed. (Representational Image)

Kumbh Mela 2019: Authorities have ordered the closure of 24 big industrial units in Ghaziabad during the Kumbh Mela to keep the Ganga clean and prevent release of untreated effluent and waste water in the river. These industrial units, including slaughter houses, paper mills, textile industries and distilleries, which do not have effluent treatment plants, will be closed, Ghaziabad District Magistrate M Ritu Maheshwari said.

Closure orders will be enforced from Sunday and will remain in force by the end of Kumbh Mela i.e. March 4, she said.

These units drain untreated effluent and waste water in Kadrabad drain, which is connected with the Ganga, the DM said.

The pollution control board and other concerned departments have been asked to implement the government’s orders, Maheshwari said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kumbh Mela
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kumbh Mela 2019: 24 industrial units in Ghaziabad to remain closed during mega event
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition