Kumbh Mela 2019: 17 hi-tech lost and found centres reuniting lost people with their families

17 hi-tech lost and found centres reuniting lost people with their families

In Kumbh Mela 2019 which is being held at Prayagraj, as many as 17 digital lost and found centres are functioning to trace out and reunite the huge number of lost devotees, who got separated from their families. According to KP Singh, DIG, Kumbh Mela, these hi-tech lost and found centres manned by tech-savvy volunteers have already reunited over 50,000 people with their families.

Many people get separated from their families in the Kumbh Mela. This happens every year, to address this issue, “we set up 15 lost and found camps, along with that two other older centres are also functioning regularly. Approximately 50,000 people got separated from their family after coming to Kumbh Mela this year, and we reunited them with their families,” KP Singh told ANI.

In a camp set up for the lost devotees, 70 women and a child are staying, who got lost from their family. “We are contacting the families of those who have got a phone number – we are also receiving a huge number of messages and phone calls from states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal, Haryana, and initiating the process of reuniting the lost ones with their families,” Singh added.

“We are constantly trying to keep those, who got separated from their families, comfortable by providing them with blankets and food.”

The biggest lost and found centre that we have is in Sector 4 where the 70 women and the kid is staying, Singh informed. “We are trying to reunite them with their families by afternoon, and send them back. Our policemen will also accompany them back home,” he said.

Millions of people, mostly Hindus, from across the world gather at the banks of the sacred rivers where Kumbh Mela is celebrated. The venue of the mela keeps rotating among four places in India – Haridwar, Prayagraj, Ujjain, and Nasik. It is also termed as the largest congregation of human beings in the world.