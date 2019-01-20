Kumbh Mela 2019: 1.20 lakh eco-friendly toilets installed in Prayagraj for ‘Swachh Kumbh’

By: | Published: January 13, 2019 10:21 AM

The government has also deployed 1500 Swachhagrahis to join Kumbh Mela for Triggering and Monitoring and will be stationed at 6 different public accommodations around the Mela premises.

The Kumbh Mela 2019 will commence on January 15 on Makar Sankranti and will continue till March 4, 2019.

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to host one of the biggest religious congregations at Prayagraj Kumbh Mela with the theme of ‘Swachh Kumbh, Surakshit Kumbh’. In line with the theme, the Kumbh Mela authority has installed 1.22 lakh toilets in the area and a total of 50 reverse osmosis water ATMs at various locations.

Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that 1,20,000 eco-friendly toilets and 40,000 street lights have been installed in Prayagraj. The government has also deployed 1500 Swachhagrahis to join Kumbh Mela for Triggering and Monitoring and will be stationed at 6 different public accommodations around the Mela premises.

The Kumbh Mela 2019 will commence on January 15 on Makar Sankranti and will continue till March 4, 2019. The state government has allotted Rs 4,300 crore for creating the necessary infrastructure for the Kumbh Mela 2019. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Rita Bahaguna Joshi had said that the Kumbh Mela is being organised at 3,200 hectares of land.

Last month, UP minister Srikant Sharma said that the state government has made elaborate arrangements for Kumbh Mela 2019. He said that the authorities would put 3,000 tents having the capacity of accommodating 6,000 people, 1.22 lakh toilets, 40,000 LED lights, modern control and command centre and 1,400 CCTV cameras to monitor the crowd during the Maha Kumbh.

