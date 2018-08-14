Kumaraswamy’s temple run: Karnataka CM undertakes 40 temple visits in 82 days

The chief minister’s latest visit came on Monday when he devoted his entire day for temple visits. Kumaraswamy started his day with a visit to Haradanahalli.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is on a temple-hopping spree ever since he came to the helm of affairs in the state where his party was nowhere close to majority after elections. Kumaraswamy, who had claimed to become the Chief Minister before the elections were held, has paid around 40 visits to temples, Times of India reports.

The chief minister’s latest visit came on Monday when he devoted his entire day for temple visits. Kumaraswamy started his day with a visit to Haradanahalli. Later, he visited four other temples in Holenarasipura taluk of Hassan district.

The chief minister has already made at least six visits to popular mutts including Mandya’s Adichunchnagiri, Mysuru’s Suttur and Tumakuru’s Siddaganga.

Well, Kumaraswamy is not the only leader to be on shrine visits after coming to power. Former Chief Minister BS Yedyurappa too had gone on a temple visiting spree after coming to the helm in 2008. Similar is the case with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi who also happens to be the head priest of Gorakhpur’s Gorakhnath temple.

Going by his statements, Kumaraswamy seems too be a highly religious person. On July 28, Kumaraswamy had said that he is an ardent devotee of Lord Ayyappa and he got the chief ministership of Karnataka because of his blessings. “It was because of the blessings of Lord Ayyaappa Swamy I became the Chief Minister of Karnataka,” he said at a party function.

At the meeting, Kumaraswamy recalled his Sabarimala visits in the past along with party leaders including Kerala Water Resources Minister Mathe T Thomas.

Kumaraswamy said he believed that he got the chief ministership in 2006 also because of blessings of Lord Ayyappa. “Even in 2006 – after visiting Sabarimala in 2005 – became Chief Minister…now, the second time it has happened With the blessings of Swamy Ayyappa, I have become the Chief Minister, I think, even without the sufficient number (for JD-S),” he was quoted as saying.