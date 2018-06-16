Kumaraswamy seeks PM’s appointment to discuss Cauvery issue

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today said he has sought an appointment to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow to discuss the recently formed the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CMA).

Kumaraswamy, in Delhi to attend Niti Ayog meet, also said Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari had given him an appointment at 12.30 pm tomorrow to discuss the issue.

“…I have sought an appointment with Prime Minister to discuss about CMA. Prime Minister is yet to give anappointment,” he told reporters in New Delhi.

The Karnataka government had earlier opposed any move to form Cauvery Water Management Board.

It had suggested formation of Cauvery Decision Implementation Committee.

On February 16, the Supreme Court had directed the government to form the CMA within six weeks in a verdict that marginally increased Karnataka’s share of Cauvery water, reduced the allocation for Tamil Nadu and sought to settle the protracted water dispute between the two southern states.

In a gazette notification, the Ministry of Water Resources said it has framed a scheme constituting the CMA and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to give effect to the decision of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal as modified by the Supreme Court order.

Tamil Nadu government, which welcome the gazette notification, has last week named its representatives of the CMA and the CWRC.

On whether he was aware of disgruntled Congress MLAs reportedly planning a meeting over cabinet expansion next week, Kumaraswamy said it had not come to his notice.

“I have to wait and see what decisions they (Congress leaders) take. I have also sought appointment with Rahul Gandhi. Let us see, if I get to meet him tomorrow, I would discuss with him and later speak about it,” he said.