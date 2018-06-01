Kumaraswamy meets Narayana Murthy, seeks his help to tackle problems related to infrastructure, waste management

The proposed committee headed by the chief minister will meet every two months to review the progress, Kumaraswamy said

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy today met Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy and sought his guidance to meet the growing needs of the burgeoning Bengaluru, specially in infrastructure and waste management.

During the meeting, Kumaraswamy said he needs Murthy’s help in forming an expert committee to look into the problems related to infrastructure and waste management in the city.

The proposed committee headed by the chief minister will meet every two months to review the progress, Kumaraswamy said, according to an official release.

Murthy expressed his pleasure to be part of the project and assured the Chief Minister that, shortly, he would give his suggestions on the planning and development of infrastructure and effective waste management system for the city.

The release quoted Murthy as saying, “I have been keenly following you (Kumaraswamy) and I appreciate your concern for the welfare of the society and farmers in particular.”

Recalling Kumaraswamy’s visit to Israel to learn more about the successful farming techniques used by that country, Murthy said, “You took that initiative when you were not in power.”

Murthy suggested to the chief minister that he should take into confidence non-government organisations working in the city on development issues while planning and implementing urban development projects.