Kumaraswamy goes for cabinet expansion to contain rebellion in Congress-JDS coalition

Bengaluru | Published: June 8, 2019 5:05:55 PM

The cabinet expansion or rejig was in the offing after the humiliating defeat of the Congress and JD(S) in the Lok Sabha election, in which both the parties barely survived the Modi wave, getting one seat each.

Expansion of the Karnataka cabinet would take place on June 12, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced Saturday, in a much expected move to quell growing dissent within the Congress-JD(S) coalition that threatens the stability of its government.

Kumaraswamy made the announcement in a tweet after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala, which comes after weeks of consultations between the chief minister and Congress leaders amid coalition worries compounded by the Lok Sabha poll rout.
“Today, I met the honourable governor and requested him to give time for the cabinet expansion. He has fixed June 12, Wednesday, 11.30 am to administer oath,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

The BJP swept the polls, capturing 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, backed by the BJP, won the Mandya seat, defeating Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil in one of the most bitterly fought contests.
The cabinet expansion is seen as a way to contain the rebellion that erupted, specially in the Congress, after the poll debacle, with several senior leaders openly castigating the state leadership.

Of the total 34 ministerial positions in Karnataka, the Congress and the JD(S) have shared 22 and 12 respectively under an understanding between the two parties. Currently, three posts are vacant, two from JD(S) and one from the Congress.

Troubles mounted for the coalition early this week with the JD(S) state chief A H Vishwanath quitting his post flaying the coalition’s functioning and two senior Congress MLAs slamming the party’s state leaders for the debacle in the general elections.

