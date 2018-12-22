Kumaraswamy Cabinet expansion: Amit Shah says Dalits, tribals ensalved in Karnataka, but govt busy with cabinet rejig

By: | Published: December 22, 2018 1:26 PM

Citing a media report, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday expressed shock over 52 people from Dalit and tribal communities being allegedly "enslaved" in Karnataka and said the Congress-JD(S) government in the state was "busy with cabinet expansion".

Citing a media report, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday expressed shock over 52 people from Dalit and tribal communities being allegedly “enslaved” in Karnataka and said the Congress-JD(S) government in the state was “busy with cabinet expansion”. He called on his party workers to help those in distress.

“Shocking that members from Dalit & Tribal communities were enslaved and made to suffer in the most inhuman conditions, but the Congress-JDS govt is busy with cabinet expansion! People are watching. I urge our karyakartas to help the people in distress,” Shah said in a tweet.

According to the media report, 52 people from the two communities, including 16 women and four children, were enslaved and forced to work for 19 hours a day without wages. Protests by these people were met with beatings and women being sexually harassed, it said.

